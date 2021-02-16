BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSD. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 8,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,619. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

