Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 26th

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of BSL opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

