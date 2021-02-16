Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,542,000 after purchasing an additional 944,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after purchasing an additional 526,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 236.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 896,121 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,172,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 378,740 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.