BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $38.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

CC traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Chemours by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

