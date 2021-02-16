BMO Capital Markets Increases Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to $12.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPXGF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.81.

CPXGF stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

