BMO Capital Markets Raises Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $26.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mattel from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Mattel stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,871.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,859,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Mattel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mattel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mattel by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

