BOLT (BOLT) Market Capitalization Hits $9.09 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, BOLT has traded 132.2% higher against the dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $958,168.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.75 or 0.00891182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.51 or 0.05062949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016850 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

