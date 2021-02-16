Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$0.65

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.68.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$0.62 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

