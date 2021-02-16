BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 511,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the January 14th total of 858,300 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BIMI stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. BOQI International Medical has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of BOQI International Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

