BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $41.99 on Monday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

