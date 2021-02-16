Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,865.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,679.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

