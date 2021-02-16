Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 437.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

