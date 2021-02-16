Boston Partners Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.43% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $582.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZH. Sidoti began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, Director C Christian Winkle purchased 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $55,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,864.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $166,578 and have sold 49,200 shares valued at $729,495. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

