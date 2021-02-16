Boston Partners Has $2.55 Million Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Boston Partners lifted its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.21% of The RMR Group worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $44.07.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

RMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

