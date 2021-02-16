Boston Partners Has $2.77 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

