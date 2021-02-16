Boston Partners Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Boston Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 202.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $153.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

