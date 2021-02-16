Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $205,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,857.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $337,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

