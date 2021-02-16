Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,596 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,559,000. Mittleman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,336,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 451,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 170,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

