Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.