BP (LON:BP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 361.18 ($4.72).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 278.90 ($3.64) on Monday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 105 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £313.95 ($410.18).

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

