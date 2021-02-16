BP p.l.c. (BP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 26th

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 278.90 ($3.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £56.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.22. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 120 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £312 ($407.63).

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 361.18 ($4.72).

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

