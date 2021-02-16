Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.68. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $178.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.86, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,482,653.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.