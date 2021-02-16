Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $75.10 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $75,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,037,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 85,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.