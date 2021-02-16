Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 872 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.43% of Guidewire Software worth $46,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.97 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.