Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,354 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of Roper Technologies worth $105,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

ROP traded down $7.08 on Tuesday, hitting $388.94. 3,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

