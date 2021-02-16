Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Raised by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.87. 108,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,949,563. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

