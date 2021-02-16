BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

