BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ REG opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.90, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several analysts have commented on REG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,355,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.