BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE VOYA opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

