BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.55 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,824 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NNN stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In related news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.