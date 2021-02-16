BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $1.38 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,878 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,092.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $905,010.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,244,146 shares of company stock valued at $85,835,959 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

