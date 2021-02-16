BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

