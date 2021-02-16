BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,449 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,552,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,945,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Several research firms have commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

