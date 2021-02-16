BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 644 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,912 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

