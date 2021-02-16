BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth about $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aramark by 75.2% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth about $20,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aramark by 40.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after buying an additional 558,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aramark by 365.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 360,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Aramark stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

