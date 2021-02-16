Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the lowest is $5.04 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.88 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.11 billion to $24.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $244.48. 822,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

