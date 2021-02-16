Brokerages Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BL traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,593. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

