Brokerages Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). H&R Block reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,162. H&R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

