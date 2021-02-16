Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post sales of $31.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.54 million. Iteris reported sales of $30.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $116.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

ITI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 153,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $256.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Iteris by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Iteris by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

