Brokerages Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.26. TriMas also posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 5,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,476. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.