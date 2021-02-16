Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target at $113.73

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,666 shares of company stock worth $13,010,795 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $145.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.