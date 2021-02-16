Brokerages Set Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target at $20.67

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock remained flat at $$19.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 205,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $21.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after buying an additional 118,995 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 289,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

