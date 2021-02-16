Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) PT at GBX 701.78

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.78 ($9.17).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 635.60 ($8.30) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.20 ($13.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 646.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 607.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.67%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan bought 45,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

