Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT at €6.75

Shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.75 ($7.95).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

SHA stock opened at €6.90 ($8.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.11. Schaeffler AG has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

