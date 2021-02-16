Brokerages Set Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBX opened at $8.21 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

