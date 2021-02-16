Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,929,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,233 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 6.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $79,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. 38,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.94 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

