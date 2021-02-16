Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the January 14th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.