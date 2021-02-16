BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.80

BTG plc (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.80 and last traded at $68.80, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

BTG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

