Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.85

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

