Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Upgraded at Barclays

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

